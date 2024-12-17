Azerbaijani FM attends seventh CICA Ministerial Council meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The 7th Ministerial Council meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has started its work in an online format, the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

To note, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is attending the meeting of the Ministerial Council, which will adopt a number of important decisions, including those related to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA.

