CICA set to organize number of events next year - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Over 20 Chairmanship events are planned for 2025 across all five dimensions of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during his speech at the 7th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) member states, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the Chairmanship will seek to improve synergy between the efforts of the Member States, coordinators and co-coordinators of CBMs, and relevant CICA bodies, such as the Business and Youth Councils, the Think Tank Forum, and the Partnership Network of Leading Universities.

This approach aims to amplify the effectiveness of CBMs and promote greater intra-CICA coherence.

''In the economic dimension, the Chairmanship will prioritize transport connectivity, the promotion of SMEs, women entrepreneurship, and the green economy.

We will work to enhance transport corridors and promote more secure, sustainable, and efficient infrastructure across Asia. SMEs’ access to investments and markets and their participation in international trade through innovative methods like e-commerce, as well as innovative approaches in agriculture, will be among the areas of the Chairmanship’s focus, including through the CICA Business Council,'' Bayramov emphasized.

