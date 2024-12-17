Transit traffic volume through Azerbaijan considerably increases - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The volume of transit traffic through Azerbaijan increased 2.5 times, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy at the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

"Transport technologies are strengthening the strategic significance of Azerbaijan by creating new opportunities for business. From 2019 through 2024, the volume of transit transportation has increased by 2.5 times, which is linked to the strengthening of the country's position in international corridors such as the North and Middle Corridors.

Thanks especially to the Middle Corridor, it has been possible to increase the efficiency of cargo transportation from China to Europe, reducing transit time to 8-10 days. These achievements were made possible through digital services and infrastructure projects implemented in recent years," he mentioned.

Movsumov pointed out potential for further reducing both transit times and the regulatory deadlines for customs declarations.

"These opportunities should be explored and implemented jointly by customs authorities and businesses. The introduction of modern control and monitoring systems facilitates tracking customs operations," Movsumov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel