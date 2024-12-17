Azerbaijani CEC issues announcement on pre-polling campaign for municipal election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has issued an announcement regarding the pre-polling campaign for the upcoming municipal election in the country, Trend reports.

According to the announcement, in order to conduct a pre-polling campaign, political parties and political blocs that have registered candidates in more than half of the country's municipalities will be provided with free airtime and space for publications in the media.

The CEC pointed out that the media entities involved are the "Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company" and the "Azerbaijan," "Khalg Gazeti," "Respublika," and "Bakinsky rabochiy" newspapers.

When the aforementioned bodies, as well as other television and radio broadcasters and editorial boards of periodicals, make decisions regarding the possibility of allocating paid airtime for a pre-polling campaign or place for publications, a relevant notification must be sent to the Azerbaijani CEC.

This notification should outline the reasons, conditions, and the payment amount for providing airtime and allocating space for publications, no later than 30 days after the official publication of the election announcement (by December 28, 2024).

To note, the municipal election will be held on January 29, 2025.

