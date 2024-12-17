EU, Western Balkans leaders to meet in Brussels for strategic partnership talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. EU and Western Balkans leaders are scheduled to meet in Brussels on December 18 to continue strengthening their strategic partnership and discuss future collaboration, Trend reports.

According to the European Council, key topics for discussion will include advancing EU-Western Balkans integration through the growth plan, enhancing political and policy engagement across multiple sectors, including foreign and security policy, and building a solid economic foundation for the future.

Cooperation on migration management and tackling corruption and organized crime will also be high on the agenda. During the dinner session, leaders will consider the geopolitical landscape and challenges impacting both regions.

The summit will be chaired by President António Costa, who is leading the discussions in his new role as President of the European Council. At the conclusion of the meeting, a declaration outlining the outcomes is expected to be issued.