Media literacy forms skills to access, evaluate, and use information deftly - Audiovisual Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Media literacy is the ability to find, evaluate, and effectively use necessary information, said Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Media Literacy" conference in Baku, Sattarov emphasized that in the current information-saturated landscape, there exists an imperative demand for media literacy to obtain trustworthy and impartial information.

"Perception of information, critical thinking, understanding journalistic principles, and recognizing that media content doesn't always reflect reality are the foundations of media literacy.

Given that the average global daily use of social media is around 145 minutes, the responsible use of information is crucial not only for journalists but for everyone. In this regard, integrating media literacy into education is essential for empowering individuals to navigate the information landscape effectively.

It can be said that incorporating media literacy into educational curricula at all levels has now become an essential part of daily life," Sattarov added.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual mediasphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual mediasphere.

