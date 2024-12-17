Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 17, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7864 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides data on the exchange rate of the manat against world currencies.

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.7864 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0806 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.4885 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 0.9134 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1183 1 Czech krone CZK 0.0713 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2334 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2395 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.605 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2188 1 Indian rupee INR 0.02 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.1554 10,000 Iranian rials IRR 0.0385 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.156 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.8989 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4739 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.1922 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5242 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3242 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0196 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.4369 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0932 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1523 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0132 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6115 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4198 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3591 100 Russian rubles RUB 1.6402 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0153 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2587 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4525 1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights) XDR 2.2282 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0486 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0407 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.1034 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9806

