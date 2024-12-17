Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 17, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7864 manat, respectively, Trend reports.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides data on the exchange rate of the manat against world currencies.
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.7864
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.0806
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.4885
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
0.9134
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1183
|
1 Czech krone
|
CZK
|
0.0713
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2334
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2395
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.605
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2188
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.02
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.1554
|
10,000 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0.0385
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.156
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1.8989
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.4739
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.1922
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5242
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3242
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4663
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0196
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.4369
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.0932
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1523
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0132
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6115
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4198
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3591
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
1.6402
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0153
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2587
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4525
|
1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)
|
XDR
|
2.2282
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0486
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0407
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1034
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9806
