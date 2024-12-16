Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan scales up its GDP in 11M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increased from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan shows that this figure amounted to 1.37 billion manat ($804.6 million), up one percent compared to the same period in 2023.

During the first 11 months of this year, the GDP per capita increased by 0.4 percent, reaching 2,906 manat ($1,711).

To note, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 4.1 percent in the reporting period to over 113.2 billion manat ($66.5 billion) year-on-year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel