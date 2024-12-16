Azerbaijan reveals expenditures of country's Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan for 2025 have become known, Trend reports.

According to the information, the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The document stipulates that the expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025 are approved in the amount of 260.7 million manat ($153.3 million).

The sources of financing of these expenditures are:

- The revenues of the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025 are 206.4 million manat ($121.4 million).

- About 54.3 million manat ($31.9 million) directed for financing of 2025 expenses from the reserve of the Unemployment Insurance Fund created on January 1, 2025.

The document was put to vote following discussions and adopted in the third reading.

