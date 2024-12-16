UN experts highlight issues of Azerbaijani deportations and cultural heritage destruction in Armenia - community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. During the consideration of Armenia's periodic report at the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, it was commendable that UN experts addressed issues related to the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the destruction of cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people within Armenia, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized that the Armenian delegation's intolerant attitude towards these matters, as well as their continued denial of the Azerbaijani heritage of the Blue Mosque, serves as a clear example of Azerbaijani-phobia—a manifestation of the so-called "ethnic exclusivity" deeply rooted in Armenian society. Furthermore, this stance contradicts Armenia's supposedly positive rhetoric regarding the normalization of relations between the two countries.

"Just as the policy of denying the Azerbaijani people’s right to the Yukhari Govkhar Agha Mosque during the Armenian occupation was a complete failure, there is no future in denying the origin of the Blue Mosque. Neither the hysterical reactions of Armenian officials from the UN podium nor the absurd tweets and remarks by the racist ambassador of France in Armenia can erase the ancient history, rich cultural heritage, and traces of the Azerbaijani people.

We regard the Armenian Committee's recommendation regarding ‘concerns about hate speech by officials and politicians in the media and on the internet in the context of Azerbaijan and Armenia’ as a recognition by the UN of Armenia’s racist policies towards Azerbaijanis.

In this regard, they urged UN experts to keep the issue of Azerbaijani-phobia in Armenia in focus and to continuously monitor the media and internet space in the country.

We also call on other relevant UN bodies to address the violated rights of Western Azerbaijanis during discussions on Armenia and to issue recommendations to the country aimed at addressing these ‘injustices,’” the community’s statement said.