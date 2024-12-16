Azerbaijan unveils state budget funds allocated for restoration, construction works in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The rehabilitation and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva continue successfully, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during his speech at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

''About 22 billion manat ($12.9 billion) have been allocated from the state budget for reconstruction and construction works starting from 2020 and in 2025 inclusive. Also, 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) have been allocated for 2025,'' he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the process of resettlement of former IDPs to the territories liberated from occupation is being successfully implemented within the framework of the Great Return.

“To date, 2,417 families—9,306 people—have been resettled to the liberated territories,” Asadov pointed out.

