Kyrgyz president appoints acting chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 16. Adylbek Kasymaliev has been appointed the Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The decree was signed by President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Kasymaliev's candidacy will now be submitted to the Kyrgyz Parliament for approval ahead of his official appointment to the position.

Earlier today, President Zhaparov issued a decree relieving Akylbek Japarov of his duties as Prime Minister due to his transition to another position. Akylbek Japarov had been serving as the head of the Cabinet of Ministers since 2021.