Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 15

Iran Materials 15 December 2024 17:25 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 523,481 rials, and one euro is 549,777 rials, while on December 14, one euro was 508,608 .

Currency

Rial on December 15

Rial on December 14

1 US dollar

USD

523,481

484,487

1 British pound

GBP

660,735

611,720

1 Swiss franc

CHF

586,352

542,559

1 Swedish króna

SEK

47,689

44,120

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

46,976

43,467

1 Danish krone

DKK

73,719

68,199

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,174

5,712

1 UAE dirham

AED

142,541

131,923

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,696,867

1,574,019

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

188,299

174,180

100 Japanese yens

JPY

340,523

315,095

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

67,325

62,307

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,359,690

1,258,425

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

367,732

343,201

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

301,613

278,995

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,310

27,105

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,987

13,872

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,015

4,658

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

143,813

133,101

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

39,951

36,955

1 Syrian pound

SYP

40

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

332,857

307,955

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

139,595

129,197

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,392,237

1,288,529

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

388,174

359,048

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

436,265

405,309

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,043

16,693

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

249

231

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

385,670

356,830

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,211

99,166

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

71,951

66,589

100 Thai baths

THB

1,536,998

1,420,751

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

117,631

109,475

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

364,870

337,447

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

738,337

683,339

1 euro

EUR

549,777

508,608

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

99,762

93,273

1 Georgian lari

GEL

184,013

172,430

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,725

30,229

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,476

6,923

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

159,867

148,153

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

307,930

284,992

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

892,121

825,765

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

47,940

44,371

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

149,235

138,179

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

10,414

9,719

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 643,982 rials and $1 costs 613,180 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 626,441 rials, and the price of $1 totals 596,478 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 753,000–756,000 rials, while one euro is about 790,000–793,000 rials.
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more