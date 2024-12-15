Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 523,481 rials, and one euro is 549,777 rials, while on December 14, one euro was 508,608 .

Currency Rial on December 15 Rial on December 14 1 US dollar USD 523,481 484,487 1 British pound GBP 660,735 611,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 586,352 542,559 1 Swedish króna SEK 47,689 44,120 1 Norwegian krone NOK 46,976 43,467 1 Danish krone DKK 73,719 68,199 1 Indian rupee INR 6,174 5,712 1 UAE dirham AED 142,541 131,923 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,696,867 1,574,019 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 188,299 174,180 100 Japanese yens JPY 340,523 315,095 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 67,325 62,307 1 Omani rial OMR 1,359,690 1,258,425 1 Canadian dollar CAD 367,732 343,201 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 301,613 278,995 1 South African rand ZAR 29,310 27,105 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,987 13,872 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,015 4,658 1 Qatari riyal QAR 143,813 133,101 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 39,951 36,955 1 Syrian pound SYP 40 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 332,857 307,955 1 Saudi riyal SAR 139,595 129,197 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,392,237 1,288,529 1 Singapore dollar SGD 388,174 359,048 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 436,265 405,309 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,043 16,693 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 249 231 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 385,670 356,830 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,211 99,166 1 Chinese yuan CNY 71,951 66,589 100 Thai baths THB 1,536,998 1,420,751 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 117,631 109,475 1,000 South Korean won KRW 364,870 337,447 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 738,337 683,339 1 euro EUR 549,777 508,608 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 99,762 93,273 1 Georgian lari GEL 184,013 172,430 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,725 30,229 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,476 6,923 1 Belarus ruble BYN 159,867 148,153 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 307,930 284,992 100 Philippine pesos PHP 892,121 825,765 1 Tajik somoni TJS 47,940 44,371 1 Turkmen manat TMT 149,235 138,179 Venezuela bolivarı VES 10,414 9,719

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 643,982 rials and $1 costs 613,180 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 626,441 rials, and the price of $1 totals 596,478 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 753,000–756,000 rials, while one euro is about 790,000–793,000 rials.