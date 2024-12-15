Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14.
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 15, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 46 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while two currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 14.
As for CBI, $1 equals 523,481 rials, and one euro is 549,777 rials, while on December 14, one euro was 508,608 .
|
Currency
|
Rial on December 15
|
Rial on December 14
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
523,481
|
484,487
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
660,735
|
611,720
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
586,352
|
542,559
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
47,689
|
44,120
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
46,976
|
43,467
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
73,719
|
68,199
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,174
|
5,712
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
142,541
|
131,923
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,696,867
|
1,574,019
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
188,299
|
174,180
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
340,523
|
315,095
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
67,325
|
62,307
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,359,690
|
1,258,425
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
367,732
|
343,201
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
301,613
|
278,995
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
29,310
|
27,105
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,987
|
13,872
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
5,015
|
4,658
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
143,813
|
133,101
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
39,951
|
36,955
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
40
|
37
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
332,857
|
307,955
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
139,595
|
129,197
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,392,237
|
1,288,529
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
388,174
|
359,048
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
436,265
|
405,309
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,043
|
16,693
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
249
|
231
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
385,670
|
356,830
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,211
|
99,166
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
71,951
|
66,589
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
1,536,998
|
1,420,751
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
117,631
|
109,475
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
364,870
|
337,447
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
738,337
|
683,339
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
549,777
|
508,608
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
99,762
|
93,273
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
184,013
|
172,430
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
32,725
|
30,229
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
7,476
|
6,923
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
159,867
|
148,153
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
307,930
|
284,992
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
892,121
|
825,765
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
47,940
|
44,371
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
149,235
|
138,179
|
Venezuela bolivarı
|
VES
|
10,414
|
9,719
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 643,982 rials and $1 costs 613,180 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 626,441 rials, and the price of $1 totals 596,478 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 753,000–756,000 rials, while one euro is about 790,000–793,000 rials.