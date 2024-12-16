Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan figures out its retail trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The retail trade turnover of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from January through November 2024 amounted to 1.1 billion manat ($650 million).

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan shows that this figure grew by 1.2 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

During the first 11 months of this year, the local trade network sold food, beverages, and tobacco products worth 570.33 million manat ($336.5 million), as well as non-food products worth 539.26 million manat ($316.9 million).

To note, 53.9 billion manat ($31.7 billion) worth of goods were sold to consumers in the retail trade network from January through November 2024, including 29.5 billion manat ($17.3 billion) worth of food, beverages, and tobacco products and 24.3 billion manat ($14.2 billion) worth of non-food products.

