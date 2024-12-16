Archbishop of Holy See commends Azerbaijan for building church in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. As earlier announced, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with the Holy See's Secretary of State for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher expressed gratitude for the conditions created for the construction of the Catholic Church in honor of John Paul II, stressing that he feels great satisfaction with the consecration of this church.

In the framework of the visit of the Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, on December 14, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and by order of the executive power of Baku city, the ceremony of consecration of the territory where the Catholic Church in honor of John Paul II will be located was held by the Secretary of the Holy See.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher viewed the project of the church.

To note, for the purpose of construction of the church, the executive authority of Baku city adopted an order dated May 1, 2024, on the transfer of a 0.17 ha land plot located at 722 entrance, Abbas Mirza Sharifzade Street, Yasamal district, to the Catholic Church in the Republic of Azerbaijan for use.