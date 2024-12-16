Azerbaijan sees growth in number of nation's active taxpayers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan has increased by 5.2 percent to 800,900 as of December 1, 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan shows that the number of active VAT payers in Azerbaijan increased by 13.9 percent to 52,000, and the number of economic entities reached 215,700 during the reporting period, which marks a 5.5 percent increase.

In general, the number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan increased by 7 percent to 761,700 as of January 1, 2024.