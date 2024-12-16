Azerbaijan discloses number of mines found in nation's liberated territories over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. A total of 73 anti-personnel mines, 24 anti-tank mines, and 612 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is disclosed in the weekly report published by the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on demining operations carried out from December 9 through December 15 in the territories liberated from occupation by the structures involved in demining.

The information indicates that 722 ha of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, as well as four private companies.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel