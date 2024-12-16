World Bank ready to support green energy exports from Central Asia to EU (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The World Bank has expressed its willingness to support projects aimed at exporting green energy from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan to the European Union, provided these initiatives demonstrate economic feasibility, said Dmitry Petrin, Regional Project Coordinator at the World Bank’s Central Asia office, shared this insight with Trend during the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) session.

"The World Bank is fully committed to supporting green energy and energy trade initiatives. We are actively engaged in projects across Central Asia, including efforts to create a regional energy trade market," Petrin stated.

However, he emphasized the importance of thorough economic evaluations. "We are ready to conduct these assessments if formal requests come from the countries interested in these projects," he noted.

Petrin also highlighted that the World Bank prioritizes projects driven by client countries' needs. "Our clients’ interests are paramount as long as they align with the Bank’s objectives. Green energy development is a crucial focus for Central Asia," he added.

Notably, during COP29, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a high-level intergovernmental agreement to establish a strategic partnership for the development and transmission of green energy, marking a significant step forward in regional collaboration on sustainable energy initiatives.