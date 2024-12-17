Azerbaijan sees decline in oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 16 decreased by $0.43, finding its place at $76.13 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went down by $0.43 (to $74.85 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.33 per barrel, $0.36 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.35 on December 16, compared to the previous indication, to $74.74.

The official exchange rate on December 17 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel