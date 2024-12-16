Azerbaijani parliament passes its cost estimate for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The ballpark figure for the Azerbaijani parliament's budget for the upcoming year has been given the green light, Trend reports.

In the draft resolution discussed today in the parliament regarding this issue, the cost estimate for the parliament and its administration will amount to 52.85 million manat ($31.1 million).

The amount includes 29.5 million manat ($17.3 million) to be allocated for salaries, 2.25 million manat ($1.3 million) for other wage-related payments, and 40,000 manat ($23,500) for international calls, 135,362 manat ($79,600) for internet services, 121,040 manat ($71,200) for domestic business trips, 2.3 million manat ($1.4 million) for business trips abroad, and 26,400 manat ($15,500) for rent and other expenses.

