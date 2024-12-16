Azerbaijani parliament adopts state budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Azerbaijani parliament session has discussed and adopted the third reading of the draft law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025," Trend reports.

The amendments envisage growth of the revenues and expenditures of the state and consolidated budgets for next year by 40 million manat ($23.5 million).

Specifically, the state budget revenues will amount to 38.36 billion manat ($22.6 billion), and the expenditures will be 41.41 billion manat ($24.3 billion).

The consolidated budget revenues will reach 43.95 billion manat ($25.8 billion), with expenditures at 47.63 billion manat ($28.0 billion).

To note, the state budget of Azerbaijan recorded a notable surplus from January through October 2024, whereas revenues surged to over 31.5 billion manat ($18.5 billion), reflecting a 19.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, while expenditures totaled approximately 28.1 billion manat ($16.5 billion), a 5.5 percent rise from the prior year.

