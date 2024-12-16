Azerbaijan discusses plans to ease entrepreneurs' business access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Various programs, legislative initiatives, and administrative mechanisms are being implemented in Azerbaijan aimed at simplifying and facilitating entrepreneurs’ access to business, the country's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the "Dayaq" award ceremony for a number of business representatives today.

"The development of any country goes through the development of entrepreneurship. Today, we are implementing various programs, legislative initiatives, and administrative mechanisms aimed at simplifying and facilitating entrepreneurs' access to business. This has allowed us to form a strong foundation for a new and large-scale entrepreneurial class in Azerbaijan.

I'm confident that our joint work in the future will contribute to the further implementation of various projects and support for entrepreneurship in various sectors, which will make a significant contribution to the development of the country," he mentioned.

