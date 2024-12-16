Georgia wants to become EU member while taking into account national interests - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Georgia wants to become a member of the European Union, but at the same time the country has its own national interests, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said on a local TV channel, Trend reports.

Commenting on the recent protests in Tbilisi and other cities, caused by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement that Georgia will not raise the issue of starting EU accession talks until 2028, Kavelashvili addressed those citizens who are sincerely participating in the protests. He stressed that the Georgian authorities are not abandoning the idea of ​​integration with the EU, but on the contrary, are actively working in this direction, but progress requires a change in sentiment among European politicians.

According to him, Georgia’s course towards joining the European Union is based on a clear and long-term plan.