Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of International Bank of Azerbaijan was held in absentia on December 13, 2024, Trend reports.

At the meeting, it was laid on the table that the International Bank would be boosting its authorized capital to a whopping 1.2 billion manat ($705 million) by cashing in on funds gathered through a mass issue of shares. The Bank's Charter got a fresh coat of paint and was given the green light in a new edition. Furthermore, a green light was given for the establishment of a cutting-edge subsidiary company.

To note, the meeting on December 13, 2024, marked the first general gathering of International Bank's shareholders following the big splash of the bank's share issuance. At present, following the share issue, International Bank has cast its net wide, reeling in over 35,000 shareholders.

For the first time in our neck of the woods, shareholders of the International Bank had the chance to cast their votes on agenda items in an electronic format. This approach simplifies remote meetings, ensures prompt informing of shareholders, and minimizes the use of paper carriers.

