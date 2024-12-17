Azerbaijan's cutting-edge digital border platforms to boost int'l market co-op - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Modern corridors and digital border platforms will enable Azerbaijan to strengthen its cooperation on international markets, including the EU and other regions, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy at the Presidential Administration, said at the customs business forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Strengthening customs business operations, creating a culture of interaction, and applying the principles of trusted partnership are crucial for improving the efficiency of customs operations. The main goal of these approaches is to ensure open dialogue and collaboration between businesses and customs authorities, simplify trade regulations, implement changes, and encourage responsible partners.

Activating import and export processes creates significant opportunities for growth. Reducing bureaucratic requirements and accelerating processes makes exports more efficient, strengthening our country's position in international trade. Dialogue with businesses in this area has gained special importance. By discussing relevant issues, we can determine the most optimal processes for both entrepreneurs and customs authorities," Movsumov said.

According to the official, closer and more productive cooperation between entrepreneurs and customs authorities facilitates the simplification of trade operations and creates new growth opportunities.

"The implementation of trusted partnership principles will be mutually beneficial for businesses and customs authorities, accelerating commercial guarantees. Modern corridors and digital border platforms will take customs procedures to a new level, ensuring speed and reliability, which will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its cooperation in international markets, including the EU and other regions. Increasing transparency and trust between businesses and customs authorities is also impossible without the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

Undoubtedly, such approaches will improve the foreign trade processes of our country and strengthen the position of businesses. In conclusion, I would like to emphasize that the reforms will continue, and we are confident that Azerbaijan's customs sector will serve as an example for the world," Movsumov added.

