Iranian currency hits new lows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Iranian rial continues to lose value, with the exchange rate for 1 US dollar on the black market reaching 764,000 rials on December 16, reflecting the ongoing depreciation of the national currency, Trend reports via Iranian media.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate for 1 US dollar stood at 755,000 rials the previous day.

Currently, the price of 1 euro is 800,000 rials in the country, compared to 790,000 rials the previous day.

The economic sanctions of the US and Western countries against Iran, inflation, and many other problems indicate that the economic situation in the country is complicated.

The official exchange rate announced by the Central Bank of Iran shows that 1 US dollar is equal to 533,000 rials, and 1 euro is equal to 560,000 rials.