No changes on horizon for Azerbaijan's customs legislation at current stage - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. No changes are on the horizon for Azerbaijan's customs legislation at the current stage, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov said on the sidelines of the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

“The changes aren't envisaged because this is related to procedures and processes, and the tools used are of an auxiliary nature. They are aimed only at a more flexible implementation of the norms established by the current legislation,” he explained.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel