Photo: Press service of Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Baku on a working visit, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Rustam Minnikhanov was met by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov and other officials.

Rustam Minnikhanov's program includes visiting a number of enterprises, as well as official meetings and business negotiations.