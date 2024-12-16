Azerbaijan to develop five-year regional socio-economic growth state program - PM

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan plans to create a state program aimed at the socio-economic development of the country's regions for the next five years, the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during today’s session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani government is also planning to develop a state program for the socio-economic development of the regions for the coming five years,” Asadov said.

The Prime Minister noted that the program will include measures to support entrepreneurship, improve infrastructure, boost employment in rural areas, and unlock the tourism potential of the regions.

