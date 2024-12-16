Azerbaijan sets up Judges' Evaluation Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Courts and Judges” and “On Judicial-Legal Council," Trend reports.

According to the document, the Judges Evaluation Committee is established.

The Judicial-Legal Council will establish the Judges' Evaluation Committee, which will include nine members, to evaluate the actions of judges:

three judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

three judges of courts of appeal instance;

three judges of courts of first instance.

A member of the Judicial-Legal Council or the Judges' Election Committee may not be a member of the Judges' Evaluation Committee at the same time.

The term of office of the members of the Judges' Evaluation Committee will be five years.

The activity of the Judicial Evaluation Committee will be financed by the Judicial-Legal Council at the expense of funds allocated to the Council from the state budget. The guarantees provided by this law for members of the Judicial-Legal Council shall also apply to members of the Judges' Evaluation Committee.

The term of office of the members of the Committee for the Election of Judges will be five years.

The Committee for the Election of Judges shall collect documents of candidates for a vacant position of judge and organize in a transparent manner for these persons testing, written examination, and interview.

The activity of the Committee for the Election of Judges shall be financed by the Judicial-Legal Council from the funds allocated to the Council from the state budget.

