Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 86.67 manat, or $50.98 (1.93 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 63.3 manat, or $37.2 (1.41 percent), compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,552 manat ($2,677).

Gold ounce value change December 2 4,468 manat ($2,628) December 9 4,481 manat ($2,635) December 3 4,486 manat ($2,638) December 10 4,538 manat ($2,669) December 4 4,502 manat ($2,648) December 11 4,563 manat ($2,684) December 5 4,498 manat ($2,645) December 12 4,611 manat ($2,712) December 6 4,491 manat ($2,641) December 13 4,568 manat ($2,687) Weekly average 4,489 manat ($2,640) Weekly average 4,552 manat ($2,677)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.05 manat (2.9 cents), or 0.1 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 53.56 manat ($31.5), which is 2.03 percent or 1.06 manat (62 cents) more than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change December 2 51.29 manat ($30.17) December 9 52.58 manat ($30.93) December 3 51.96 manat ($30.56) December 10 54.3 manat ($31.9) December 4 52.77 manat ($31.04) December 11 53.78 manat ($31.64) December 5 53.07 manat ($31.21) December 12 54.5 manat ($32) December 6 53.39 manat ($31.4) December 13 52.6 manat ($30.9) Weekly average 52.50 manat ($30.88) Weekly average 53.56 manat ($31.5)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 1.9 manat ($1.1), or 0.12 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lowered by 9.7 manat, or $5.7 (0.61 percent), settling at 1,596 manat ($938.8) compared to last week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change December 2 1,600 manat ($941.1) December 9 1,586 manat ($932.9) December 3 1,605 manat ($944.1) December 10 1,595 manat ($938) December 4 1,619 manat ($952.3) December 11 1,601 manat ($941.7) December 5 1,601 manat ($941.7) December 12 1,611 manat ($947.6) December 6 1,605 manat ($944.1) December 13 1,587 manat ($933) Weekly average 1,606 manat ($944.7) Weekly average 1,596 manat ($938.8)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased, settling at 11.15 manat, or $6.56 (0.88 percent), during this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 0.05 percent, or 0.7 manat (41 cents), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,658 manat ($975.29).

Palladium ounce value change December 2 1,649 manat ($969.9) December 9 1,639 manat ($964) December 3 1,666 manat ($979.9) December 10 1,659 manat ($975.9) December 4 1,651 manat ($971.1) December 11 1,655 manat ($973.5) December 5 1,665 manat ($979.4) December 12 1,688 manat ($992.9) December 6 1,664 manat ($978.8) December 13 1,650 manat ($970.59) Weekly average 1,659 manat ($975.8) Weekly average 1,658 manat ($975.29)

