ADB appoints new country director for Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Ko Sakamoto as its new Country Director for Tajikistan, Trend reports.

He is expected to assume office in early 2025.

Mr. Sakamoto will lead ADB’s work in Tajikistan in close coordination with the government and other stakeholders. He will also supervise the formulation and implementation of ADB’s upcoming country partnership strategy (CPS) for 2026–2030, which will be aligned with national development priorities. The current CPS will end in 2025.

“For 26 years, ADB has strived to be Tajikistan’s trusted development partner,” said Mr. Sakamoto. “I look forward to building on our strong partnership with the country and working closely with the government and all development partners to continue supporting Tajikistan in addressing the impacts of climate change, developing the private sector, boosting regional cooperation and integration, and promoting sustainable economic growth that benefits everyone in the country.”

Mr. Sakamoto, a national of Japan, brings 18 years of international development experience across 19 countries, including 13 years with ADB. Prior to this appointment, he was part of ADB’s Transformation Office, responsible for developing and implementing ADB’s new operating model, and oversaw ADB’s transport portfolio in several countries in Central and West Asia. He holds a master’s degree in transport economics from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in economics from the International Christian University in Japan.

Mr. Sakamoto succeeds Shanny Campbell, who served in Tajikistan from 2021 and was recently appointed as ADB Country Director for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. For 26 years, ADB has supported a wide range of sectors from strategic road and energy infrastructure to climate and agriculture, health, education, urban development, public sector management, and finance for a total of over $2.7 billion in assistance—including over $2.2 billion in grants.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.