Innovative ambulances set to enhance healthcare landscape in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. New ambulances will be delivered to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

As the portal portrays, thirty ambulances designated for import to Azerbaijan must be outfitted with contemporary medical apparatus in compliance with specified standards. Ten of them must be outfitted with contemporary medical apparatus and possess a device for indirect cardiac resuscitation.

In addition, of the above-mentioned vehicles, 5 units should be designed for off-road use (4x4), 2 units should be equipped with “box” type bodies (reanimobiles), equipped with “Medical Dron," 2 units should be equipped with portable diagnostic devices, and 3 units should be equipped with perinatal cuvettes.

According to the information, in this regard, the legal entity of public law, “Emergency Medical Aid Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” has completed the preparatory works.

The service entrusted the above-mentioned works to “Absheron Automobile Center” Limited Liability Company (LLC) and concluded a contract with it at the cost of 13 million 789,600 manat ($464,466).

To note, Limited Liability Company "Absheron Automobile Center" was registered in 2016. The legal representative of the LLC is Huseynov Kamran.

