Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover doubles in recent years - presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has doubled in the past five years and exceeded $52 billion, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy at the Presidential Administration at the customs business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Movsumov highlighted the country’s focus on developing the customs and business sectors, implementing dynamic new approaches, and adopting modern technologies.

"Optimizing customs procedures, introducing digital operations, and removing administrative barriers are creating more favorable conditions for both local and foreign entrepreneurs. These reforms are strengthening the economy as a whole.

Over the past five years, foreign trade volumes have more than doubled, surpassing $52 billion," the official said.

