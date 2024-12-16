Uzbekistan's national railway freight and logistics operator sets foot in China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 16. Uztemiryulkargo (Uzbekistan's national railway freight and logistics operator) opened its first representative office in China, Uzbekistan Railways told Trend.

The news follows a meeting between the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways, Khikmatulla Rakhmetov, with the head of China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group, Guo Jian, and the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Lianyungang Port Group Co., Ltd., Wang Guochao.

The parties discussed prospects for collaboration, the organization of multimodal transport, increasing freight turnover between Uzbekistan and China, and the development of container block train operations.

Both sides noted the issues related to delays and idle times of wagons and containers at Chinese border checkpoints. They agreed to hold regular discussions to streamline and promote the movement of container trains and wagons across their territories.

At the end of the meetings, agreements were reached to strengthen cooperation with China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group and Lianyungang Port Group Co., Ltd. on increasing cargo flow.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with China totaled $10.2 billion from January through October of this year. This is 3.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($10.8 billion from January through October 2023).