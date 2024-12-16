First-ever high-level COP29 in region held in Azerbaijan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The COP29 conference was held in Azerbaijan for the first time in the region and was organized at a high level, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at today's session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

“Today we note with great pride that one of the most significant and large-scale international events in the world—COP29—for the first time in the region was held in Baku and was organized at a very high level.

One of the five national priorities of Azerbaijan on socio-economic development until 2030 is defined as “the country of clean environment and green growth." It is no coincidence that this year was declared the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” by the decree of the head of state,” he noted.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan's election as host country of COP29 last December by unanimous decision of almost 200 countries is a sign of great respect for the country at the world level and a high assessment of the active role played by the state in the international arena.

