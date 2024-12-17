Kazakhstan reveals cargo turnover surge along Middle Corridor in 11M2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 17. Cargo turnover along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor, or TITR) increased by 63 percent to 4.1 million tons in the first 11 months of this year, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, container transportation along the so-called Middle Corridor grew 2.6 times, reaching 50,500 TEUs.

The capacity of the route during this period increased to six million tons per year, including 100,000 TEUs of container transportation.

To note, the Middle Corridor is an international transport route that passes through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further to Türkiye and European countries. The route is also part of the international initiative "One Belt, One Road," which is a modern revival of the ancient Silk Road.

This year, the Coordination Center for TITR was launched to develop the infrastructure and expand the functionality of the route. The new platform will work on enhancing the corridor's competitiveness, allowing for a reduction in delivery times between Europe and Asia to 15 days.

