Economy Materials 16 December 2024 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan to allow construction of number of infrastructures in local agricultural lands

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan will permit the construction of pertinent agricultural infrastructure on one percent of agricultural land areas exceeding five hectares without altering the category or designation as of January 1, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture's representative Firudin Taghiyev said during a briefing on amendments to the Land Code today, Trend reports.

"In this regard, there is an instruction from the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, work on this issue is nearing completion. The issue has been entrusted to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture," he added.

