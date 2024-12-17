Azerbaijan grants online civil liability insurance for e-vehicle owners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan has introduced online processing for civil liability insurance for electric vehicle owners, starting today, Trend reports.

The "Compulsory Insurance Bureau" Union of Legal Entities continues its efforts to promote compulsory civil liability insurance for vehicle owners.

The mandatory civil liability insurance for e-vehicle drivers can now be processed online.

This significant innovation in the vehicle insurance sector in Azerbaijan allows electric vehicle owners to quickly obtain an insurance certificate online through the official websites of insurance companies. They can also visit the official website of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, select an insurance company from the list provided, and complete the online insurance process by directly accessing the chosen company's official page.

The Bureau's measures to digitalize the insurance process aim to advance insurance services, protect policyholders' rights, and ensure access to insurance products.

