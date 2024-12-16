TotalEnergies partners with EPUKI in UK power plant JV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. TotalEnergies has completed the sale of a 50% stake in West Burton Energy to EPUKI, the UK subsidiary of the Energy and Industrial Holding Group (EPH), Trend reports.

This transaction follows TotalEnergies’ full acquisition of West Burton Energy in June 2024, with the company announcing its intention to resell half of its shares.

West Burton Energy operates a 1.3 GW gas-fired power plant and a 49 MW battery storage system in the United Kingdom. The plant will be jointly operated by TotalEnergies and EPUKI as part of the newly formed partnership.

Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President of Flexible Power & Integration at TotalEnergies, commented on the deal: “We are delighted to partner with EPH, a recognized and experienced power producer in the United Kingdom. Thanks to this operation, we are adjusting our net flexible generation capacity at 700 MW, which is consistent with the capacity required to support our Renewables growth in the United Kingdom. This integration between flexible and renewable assets will contribute to the objective of our Integrated Power business to reach 12% return by 2030.”