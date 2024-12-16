QatarEnergy expands upstream presence in Namibia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with Harmattan Energy Limited (HEL), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, to acquire a 27.5% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License and Petroleum Agreement for Block 2813B (PEL0090), located offshore Namibia, Trend reports.

Under the terms of the agreement, HEL, which will continue as the operator, retains a 52.5% stake, while other partners Trago Energy Limited and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) each hold 10%.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in Namibia. “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to continue expanding our upstream footprint in Namibia, and the strengthening of our partnership with our valued partner Chevron,” he said.

Minister Al-Kaabi further highlighted the company's upcoming exploration activities, noting that, following successful drilling in other parts of Namibia, QatarEnergy looks forward to drilling the first exploration well on Block 2813B. He also extended his thanks to Namibian authorities and partners for their ongoing support.

Located approximately 200 kilometers offshore Namibia and about 70 kilometers north of QatarEnergy’s Venus discovery, Block 2813B covers an area of 5,433 km², with water depths ranging from 2,400 to 3,300 meters.