Azerbaijan's Baku to host investment forum on sustainable agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Baku will host the "Investment Forum on Sustainable Agriculture" in April next year, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said at the customs business forum today, Trend reports.

"Globalization of the economy is an inevitable process, and access to the global market with high-quality, competitive, and environmentally clean products, as well as increasing the country's export potential, remain priority directions.

The Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, expanding international ties, continues to promote and popularize the 'Azerbaijan' brand. I would like to note that in February 2025, the Halal Business Forum will be held in the city of Mecca with the participation of 57 Islamic countries,'" Musayev emphasized.

