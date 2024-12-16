Short-term priorities in Azerbaijan target growth of liberated lands' infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. In 2025 and beyond, Azerbaijan will continue to prioritize the construction of economic infrastructure in the newly-liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the country's Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said during the "Dayaq" award ceremony for a number of business representatives today, Trend reports.

"In 2025 and in the coming years, one of our main tasks will be the restoration of the territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur and the development of economic infrastructure there. In this area, our entrepreneurs are showing initiative. At the same time, the government is providing and will continue to provide the necessary support to achieve this goal.

Investors are already taking advantage of the opportunities at the Araz Valley Economic Zone and the Aghdam Industrial Park. Since the beginning of last year, a wide range of tax and labor incentives have been approved for the liberated territories. These measures contribute to attracting investment, developing entrepreneurship, and fostering business prosperity in the region," the official explained.

He believes that the significance of entrepreneurship and the teamwork between the public and private sectors have really come to the forefront.

"In this context, business representatives should actively participate in economic development, expand their businesses, and make a greater contribution to the country's sustainable progress," he added.

