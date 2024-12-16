Strengthening manat's nominal effective exchange rate lowers inflation - Azerbaijani PM

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The maintenance of equilibrium in the currency market in conditions of surplus balance of payments, strengthening of the nominal effective exchange rate of manat, and its downward impact on import prices have caused low inflation, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

“Economic growth amounted to 4.1 percent in 11 months, including the non-oil sector grew by 6.4 percent. Strategic foreign exchange reserves exceeded $72 billion. Direct external public debt is only 7.3 percent of GDP.

The implementation of the relevant action plan approved by the government also contributed to the adoption of anti-inflationary measures,” he said.

