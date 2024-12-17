Practical steps taken to institutionalize co-op with Turkic states' law enforcement agencies - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Practical steps have been taken to institutionalize cooperation with law enforcement agencies, judicial academies, and training centers of the Turkic states over the past period, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an international conference on the topic "Transnational Aspects in Legal Relations: Modern Challenges and Goals" today, Trend reports.

According to him, with the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic States by the agreement signed on October 9, 2009, in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city, and then its improvement and transformation into the Organization of Turkic States, integration processes between the fraternal peoples reached a new level.

"On December 11, 2022, the Turkic Judicial Training Network was established, bringing together members from the training centers and academies of justice and prosecution of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as relevant institutions from Hungary and Northern Cyprus in observer status. Azerbaijan is represented in this network by the Academy of Justice of the Ministry of Justice and the Scientific and Educational Center of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Azerbaijan began its presidency in the network this year," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel