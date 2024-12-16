Azerbaijan introduces amendments to import, export customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan has made amendments to its foreign trade nomenclature, as well as import and export customs duty rates, Trend reports, citing the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The government has adopted a decision regarding these amendments, the cabinet noted.

The decision extends the exemption from import customs duties on raw materials and medical respirators for the production of medical masks until the end of 2027. This exemption was initially set to expire on December 31, 2024.

Additionally, the import customs duty on medical masks, currently set at 3 US cents per piece and valid until December 31, 2024, will also be extended through the end of 2027.