BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the law “On encumbrance of movable property,” Trend reports.

According to the document, the scope of the law is expanded to include serial number of movable property, i.e. identification number consisting of letter, digit or their combination, set on the property by the manufacturer.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree on the application of the law.