Millions of Azerbaijanis profit from social reform programs - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan’s social reforms over the past five years have reached around 4 million citizens, with a total of four reform packages amounting to 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion), Prime Minister Ali Asadov stated during today's session of the Parliament, Trend reports.

In addition, Asadov stated that almost three million people will get higher minimum wages, pensions, allowances, and other forms of social assistance in the year 2025.

The Prime Minister made it clear that social spending is taking a big bite out of the state budget, currently sitting at over 40 percent.

"One of the key areas of budget expenditure for 2025 will be social protection and welfare. The care and attention to the families of martyrs and veterans will continue to remain among the government's top priorities," he added.

