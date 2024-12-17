Azerbaijan's customs reforms promote integration into global economic community - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijan's large-scale reforms in the customs sector are facilitating the country's integration into the global economic community, said Sahil Babayev, the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, at the customs business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Babayev emphasized that the successful implementation of customs reforms, along with the introduction of modern technologies, is contributing to the development of the national economy.

"Azerbaijan’s large-scale reforms in the customs sector, the positive experiences achieved, and the integration of modern technologies are driving the development of our country's economy, bolstering the entrepreneurial class, and integrating Azerbaijan into the global economic community. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population highly values these achievements, as they directly impact the well-being of our citizens.

Our main goal is to ensure a dignified life for every citizen of Azerbaijan, regardless of age, gender, category, or social status. The President has repeatedly emphasized in his speeches that the well-being of our citizens is the foundation of Azerbaijan's state policy. One of the key areas to ensure this well-being is employment.

Without addressing employment issues, no country can improve its standard of living. Employment provision is directly dependent on the active participation of business representatives, who are present at today's event. Despite the significant support from the state, resources are always limited,” the minister said.

