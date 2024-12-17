Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts customs business forum (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 17 December 2024 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. A customs business forum is currently taking place in Azerbaijan’s capital city—Baku, Trend reports.

The event is set to feature speeches from key figures, including Shakhmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy at the Presidential Administration; Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC); and Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, among other officials.

Will be updated

